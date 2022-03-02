National Pension Service Sells 38,590 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,278,241 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 38,590 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.20% of eBay worth $89,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

