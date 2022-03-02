National Pension Service Sells 10,720 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,757,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $122,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Shares of GILD opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

