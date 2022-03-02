National Pension Service Has $94.51 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,674,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,497 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $94,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after buying an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,273,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

