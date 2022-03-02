National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $112,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after buying an additional 696,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after buying an additional 631,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $187.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.44 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.74 and its 200 day moving average is $202.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

