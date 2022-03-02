National Pension Service Cuts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

National Pension Service reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $103,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,816.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,124.52 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 665.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,116.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1,412.11.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.