National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.83

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.83 and last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 5363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGG. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($15.03) to GBX 1,105 ($14.83) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.76) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.