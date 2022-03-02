National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQX shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

EQX opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

