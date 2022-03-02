National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 377 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average of $73.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

