National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 40,402 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $4,383,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200,907 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,473,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,838,000 after acquiring an additional 76,819 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.