National Asset Management Inc. Invests $229,000 in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,063 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,275,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,280,000 after buying an additional 46,348 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 439,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 69,605 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 944,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.01. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

