National Asset Management Inc. Has $186,000 Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

