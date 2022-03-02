Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on NTRA. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $64.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.47. Natera has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,246 shares of company stock worth $6,489,361 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Natera by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

