Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Natera in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the quarter.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.93%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTRA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $64.36 on Monday. Natera has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Natera by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $434,744.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,246 shares of company stock worth $6,489,361 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

