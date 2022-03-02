Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,088 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Nasdaq by 83.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,606,000 after acquiring an additional 200,153 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 578.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,722,000 after acquiring an additional 144,540 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nasdaq by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,548,000 after acquiring an additional 139,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.73.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $169.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.57 and a 12-month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Nasdaq Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.