NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Robert W. Baird

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 26,133 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

