NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Holdings Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.78. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

