Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the January 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,377,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYCOF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 186,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,230. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

Get Mydecine Innovations Group alerts:

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.