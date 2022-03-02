Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the January 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,377,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MYCOF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 186,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,230. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.
Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
