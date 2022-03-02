Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,949 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,805,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,550,000 after purchasing an additional 65,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,527,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,612,000 after acquiring an additional 206,748 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

MO traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.06. 423,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,432. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

