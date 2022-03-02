Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,214 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $536,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 342,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,678,423 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.58. 520,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,800,068. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $62.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

