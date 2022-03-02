Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.49. 139,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,229. American Express has a 1-year low of $135.13 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

