Murphy Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $56,211,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.31. 45,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,290. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $206.31 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

