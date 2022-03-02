Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,691. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.77 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

