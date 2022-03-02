Murphy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,073,941. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $266.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.