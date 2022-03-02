Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Muncy Bank Financial’s previous dividend of $0.37.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MYBF opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. Muncy Bank Financial has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $42.50.
Muncy Bank Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
