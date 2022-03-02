MTech Acquisition Corp. (LON:MTEC) Insider Purchases £9,999.84 in Stock

MTech Acquisition Corp. (LON:MTEC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Carolyn Lake purchased 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.84 ($13,417.20).

MTech Acquisition stock opened at GBX 51.40 ($0.69) on Wednesday. MTech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of GBX 37.20 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($2.01). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.73. The company has a market capitalization of £76.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.08.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.28) price target on shares of MTech Acquisition in a report on Tuesday.

MTech Acquisition Corp. is a check company, which engages in the acquisition, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and other similar business transaction. It intends to focus on businesses ancillary to the cannabis industry, with a particular sector including compliance, business intelligence, brand development, and media.

