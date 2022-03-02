Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 203,304 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Motive Capital by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 988,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motive Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motive Capital by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 81,131 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Motive Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Motive Capital by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 717,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 175,349 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

