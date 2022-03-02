Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MORN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Morningstar by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 1,814.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 39,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Morningstar by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,919,805.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,047,407.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,380 shares of company stock worth $54,982,278. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $269.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.58. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.29%.

Morningstar Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

