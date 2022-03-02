Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $24,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 131.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

Shares of SCCO opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

