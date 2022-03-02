Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 760,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,273 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $24,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter.

FEMB stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%.

