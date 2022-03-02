Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

MS opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.