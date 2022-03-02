Morgan Stanley Lowers IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Price Target to GBX 1,900

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,000 ($26.83) to GBX 1,900 ($25.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $975.00.

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05. IMI has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

