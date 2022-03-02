Morgan Stanley Increases Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 726,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PROS were worth $25,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PROS by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of PROS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 40.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 122,584 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.61. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $41,559.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $129,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,267 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

