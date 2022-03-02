Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 894,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $26,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

GDYN stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $691.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 0.86. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

