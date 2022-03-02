Morgan Stanley Has $25.42 Million Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $25,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

About Green Plains (Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.