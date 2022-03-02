Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,283,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 167,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $25,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 69.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

