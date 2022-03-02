Morgan Stanley Cuts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $94.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $101.51 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.78 and its 200-day moving average is $121.89.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.