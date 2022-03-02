Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,960 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AerCap by 18.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth $104,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AerCap by 150.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth $204,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

About AerCap (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.