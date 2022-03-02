Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $849,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $453,589,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,373 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

