Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $763,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $291.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

