Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 6,846 Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 87.33% and a negative net margin of 50.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLUX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

