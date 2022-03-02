Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 85,655 Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 85,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

