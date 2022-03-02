Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$2.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MAU opened at C$0.78 on Monday. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$81.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.66.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

