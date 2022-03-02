Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$2.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of MAU opened at C$0.78 on Monday. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$81.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.66.
Montage Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
