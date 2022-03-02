Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MNRO. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. Monro has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monro in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Monro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

