Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) by 1,350.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 181,930 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNR opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

