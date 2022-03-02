Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

TAP.A stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. Molson Coors Brewing has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

