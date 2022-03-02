Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

NYSE MOD traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $9.93. 7,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.53. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $18.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

