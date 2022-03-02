MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 44,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 563.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 67,989 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

