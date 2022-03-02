MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.