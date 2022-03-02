MML Investors Services LLC Invests $503,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,154 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in InMode by 225.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after buying an additional 113,845 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at $226,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at $1,706,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at $2,138,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.92. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

