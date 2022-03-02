MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,310 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after buying an additional 1,763,342 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,157 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,912,000 after purchasing an additional 691,835 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 427.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 207,705 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.87. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

